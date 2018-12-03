Parents fail to help suicidal son

Child Protection police are working closely with the Children’s Authority after Caroni Police were told last Friday last that the parents of a 16-year-old college student, who cut his wrist in an attempt to end his life, refused to take the teenager for medical treatment.

The Form Four student was eventually helped by close relatives who attended to his wounds and saved him from bleeding to death.

Around 10.15 am on Friday last a guidance counsellor at the boy’s school went to the Caroni Police Station and reported that three weeks ago the student confided to him that he was contemplating ending his life.

The counsellor said he counselled the boy, but last Thursday the student cut his wrist and when his parents were informed, they allegedly failed to help.

The student told the school counsellor on Friday and the counsellor made a report to the police.

The boy was expected to be taken into the care of the Children’s Authority pending further investigations.