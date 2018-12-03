Mom of 7 seeks justice for son’s killing

File photo

THE Chaguanas mother of seven, whose teen son was shot dead by Central Division police last Tuesday, is demanding a full scale probe as she accused police of killing him although he was unarmed.

Police however are insisting that Azizi Mawusi of Petersfield, Chaguanas, was killed in an exchange of gunfire at Pierre Road in Felicity.

Mawusi’s mother Sharon Johnson told Newsday that the police fabricated the shootout claim and the wants investigations to go deeper into the case so that justice can be served.

“I have eyewitness' account of the entire incident. I know what happened to my son, he was killed in cold blood. All he had on him was a piece of weed, nothing more and they killed him. It is very painful. Right now I not thinking right, but after I bury my son I will do what I have to do to ensure that justice prevails," Johnson said.