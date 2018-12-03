Missing boy, 13, found dead

Missing 13-year-old Joash Pantin has been found dead near his home in Carlsen Field.

A male suspect is in custody and is being questioned about the circumstances of the boy's death.

Police believe Pantin was killed and his body dumped not too far from where he lived on Cashew Street, Carlsen Field.

An autopsy today is expected to confirm the cause of death.

In a statement before midnight, police said the suspect was being questioned by Central Division and homicide investigators.

Pantin was last seen on Saturday, at about 7.30 pm, and he was reported missing by his mother and grandmother.

His decomposing body was found at about 6 pm yesterday by Central police in thick bushes about 200 metres from his home. His family was notified and his body was removed for an autopsy. Snr Supt Balram led the search for the boy.