Man’s body on Richmond Street

File photo: Richmond Street PHOTO by ANGELO M. MARCELLE

THE body of an unidentified man was found in the middle of Richmond Street in Port of Spain at 2.30 am today. It is believed the man jumped to his death.

Earlier, the man was seen acting strangely leaving police to suspect he was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. According to reports, Port of Spain CID officers were told about a body in the street.

When police arrived, they found the man who is of African descent shirtless and wearing three-quarter blue jeans. The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Investigators are hoping to secure CCTV footage from the area to ascertain what had happened to the man.