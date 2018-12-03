Man on robbery charges refused bail

Photo: Jeff Mayers

ANDRE NOEL, 27, was refused bail this morning in the San Fernando Magistrates' court for robbing a woman on Saturday at Cipero Road, Lengua Village, Princes Town, of her car, jewellery and other personal items.

He appeared before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine, who also read to him a charge where he also robbed Nisha Jugoon of a flat-screen television, DP, bank and ID card. She read a charge to Noel that he was wanted on a warrant from the Port of Spain magistrates' court issued on May 7, for failing to attend another case relating to a robbery.

Antoine read a third charge to Noel that he was in possession of a gun in Chaguanas. A fourth charge alleged that Noel was in possession of marijuana at Adjoda Street, Chaguanas, on November 26. The magistrate asked him why he missed his court date in Port of Spain and Noel said that he was shot and was hospitalised.

Antoine told Noel that she could not grant him bail because of the number of charges he has in different magisterial districts. She advised him to apply to a judge in chambers and ordered he appear in the Port of Spain court tomorrow.

In the same court, Echievera Sandy, 44, appeared for the October 28 murder of Keaton Elahie, 31, who was shot dead in a bar on Cipero Street, San Fernando. The charge stemmed from an argument inside the bar at about 3 am during which Elahie, of Lady Hailes Avenue, was shot in the presence of other patrons.

Elahie was remanded into custody to reappear next week Tuesday.