Griffith: Rally behind the police

Gary Griffith, Commissioner of Police greets Joanne James, President of the Police Wife's Association at the offical launch of the 'I Support Our Service' campaign at the residence of the Commissioner of Police, Police Barracks St James. December 2, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith has urged the public to show respect to the police service by extending their support and encouragement to those in uniform.

Speaking on Sunday at the launch of the, I Support Our Service (ISOS) campaign, at the commissioner's official residence in St James, Griffith, who came straight from meeting with the Sooknanan family, who were rescued earlier in the day by police in Barrackpore, said while members of the police service continue to do their job, it is important the public support the police by giving them the necessary support.

Listing his wife, Nicole Dyer-Griffith as one of his biggest supporters, Griffith said it was important for officers to be acknowledged for their sacrifices.

"This is a win-win situation for all of us. Nicole Dyer-Griffith has been instrumental in this, she is my wife, my confidante, she is my main advisor and my best friend. When it comes to operations she leaves me alone to do what I have to do but in many occasions, every single day is a nightmare I have to go through and she has continued to be there for me and support me.

For her part, Dyer-Griffith expressed gratitude to all the private sector sponsors who contributed to the initiative. She said while police will enforce the law, under the ISOS campaign, they will now be able to give small prizes to citizens who follow the law which will help change the perception of the police service.

President of the TT Police Service Social Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales thanked Griffith and his wife for their assistance in launching the campaign and expressed optimism that this and other initiatives would change the perception of the police service.