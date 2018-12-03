Christmas found dead in St Augustine

A 60-year-old man, described by police as a street dweller, was fatally stabbed close to Auzonville Park, St Augustine, on Sunday night.

The dead man was identified as Roger Christmas.

According to reports around 10.30 pm on Sunday, Tunapuna police officers were informed that Christmas was seen bleeding.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the homeless man suffering from two stab wounds.

A District Medical Officer viewed the body which was ordered removed to the Forensic Science Centre (FSC). Homicide investigators detained two suspects ages 35 and 36 in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Region Two homicide officers are continuing investigations. The killing of Christmas pushed the murder toll to 485.