Buck stops at Petrotrin temporaries
THE EDITOR: Six hundred temporary Petrotrin workers, some of whom have worked for as long as 16 years, are getting one red dollar on retrenchment.
A temporary worker is employed for a period lasting from a few days to several months. Note well.
Temporary workers replace full-time employees on leave or provide services as seasonal workers during holidays or other periods of high demand.
Temporary workers are considered non-employees or independent contractors. They are afforded the following rights:
* Protection against discrimination
* Protection against sexual harassment
* Healthy and safe work environment
* Fair wages and salaries
This is where the buck stops. Do not shoot the messenger. Comprehend the message. I have suffered also.
While there is life, there is hope.
AV RAMPERSAD
, Princes Town
