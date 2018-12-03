Buck stops at Petrotrin temporaries

THE EDITOR: Six hundred temporary Petrotrin workers, some of whom have worked for as long as 16 years, are getting one red dollar on retrenchment.

A temporary worker is employed for a period lasting from a few days to several months. Note well.

Temporary workers replace full-time employees on leave or provide services as seasonal workers during holidays or other periods of high demand.

Temporary workers are considered non-employees or independent contractors. They are afforded the following rights:

* Protection against discrimination

* Protection against sexual harassment

* Healthy and safe work environment

* Fair wages and salaries

This is where the buck stops. Do not shoot the messenger. Comprehend the message. I have suffered also.

While there is life, there is hope.

AV RAMPERSAD

, Princes Town