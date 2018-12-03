Airport guard suspended for ‘discourtesy’ to ministers

A security guard with the Airports Authority was suspended for two weeks without pay over an allegation that he was discourteous to two government ministers on September 20.

The guard, identified as Kelvon Alexander, took his concerns to the Estate Police Association (EPA), of which he is a member, and an investigation by the association found he committed no offence.

President of the Estate Police Association Deryck Richardson confirmed the suspension and said the issue has now progressed further.

“The matter was referred to the EPA. It is now in the grievance procedure stage. When there is an incident of any discipline, there is a procedure. That letter would have been given to the EPA, matter has been referred to the EPA in accordance with the agreement between the EPA and the Airports Authority.”

Richardson added “We view this as another instance of the Airports Authority being high-handed in dealing with estate police officers.

He added, "Seeing that the matter is at the grievance procedure stage I do not wish to comment further.”