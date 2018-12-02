Your Newsday: Independent. Credible.

Our sharper-eyed regular readers will have noticed that as of yesterday and today the paper has a new tagline on page one.

It used to read: "Telling It As It Is." We intend to go on doing, that of course – that's what Newsday has been known for during the 25 years of its existence.

But we wanted to spell out just what that means. So we've come up with a new way of saying it that explains it more clearly – and stresses just why that mission of ours is so important, both to us and to you.

Newsday is the only daily newspaper in TT that stands alone. In Tobago, we produce a special edition of the paper dedicated to our readers there, of course.

But we're not part of a media group or a conglomerate of companies. We don't have any other commercial interests, links or obligations. We can report the facts straight without worrying what effect a news story may have on any company connected with ours – because there aren't any.

That's part of what makes us credible. There's no spin on our stories.

And over the past year or so, as our regular print and online readers will know, we've worked very hard to raise the bar. We do our best to get the facts: the full story, a fair story, and to present it clearly and quickly. We like to get the news first, but as professional journalists we know it's more important to get the news right.

That new tagline is more than just a slogan. Those are the watchwords we want all our reporters, photographers and editors to bear in mind as they go about their job of bringing the news to Trinidad and Tobago.

Newsday. Independent. Credible.