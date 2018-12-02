Teen gunned down as daddy targetted

POLICE are linking the murder of a 15-year-old yesterday to the arrest of his father last year following the seizure of $23 million worth of cocaine.

According to police reports around 2 pm yesterday the child, Isaiah Havelock, was with his father at the Claxton Bay Fishing Depot when four masked gunmen came out of a Nissan Almera and opened fire. The gunmen all missed their intended target and instead murdered the teen who was found gasping for air on seashore. The father and son were repairing the father’s fishing boat at the time of the shooting.

Police said last year, the teen’s father and uncle were granted a total of $10.5 million bail after they were charged with cocaine and marijuana trafficking and possession of firearms and ammunition. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $23.1 million, while the marijuana had an estimated street value of $25,000.

Wayne Havelock, 34, a fisherman, of Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay, was charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana and possession of a firearm and ammunition, was granted $5.5 million bail. His brother Joel, 28, also a fisherman of the same address, was charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana and was granted $5 million bail. A third man was arrested along with the brothers. Yudishtir Maharaj, 36 of El Socorro Extension, San Juan, was charged with cocaine and marijuana trafficking and possession of a firearm and ammunition but was denied bail when he first appeared in court. The trio were arrested on October 6 last year allegedly with a Glock pistol, 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 560 grammes of marijuana and 52 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The killing of the teen is reminiscent of another murder that took place last month where a father was murdered when gunmen allegedly came looking for his son.

On November 27, Winston Luke, 60, also known as “Papa Luke,” was shot and died outside his garage at Newbold Street, Mon Repos. His son Kevin Luke, 29, who police suspected was the intended target was assisting his father, a mechanic, when gunmen came into the garage and opened fire. The elder Luke died at the scene while his son was shot in the back.