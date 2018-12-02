Sando honours pan legend Philmore Several streets to be renamed

IN MEMORY OF: San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello presents a token of honour to Sophia Philmore, wife of pan legend Ken "Professor" Philmore, at the city council's weekly statutory meeting at City Hall on Thursday last week. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

THE City of San Fernando honoured the late pan legend Ken "Professor" Philmore by presenting an award to his widow Sophia at Thursday’s statutory council meeting.

Awards to outstanding San Fernandians were presented during the city’s civic award and reception on November 17 in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of achieving city status. Sophia Philmore was not able to attend the ceremony then, but on Thursday she flew in from Washington in the US to receive the award from San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello.

During the meeting, the council also confirmed the resolution on changing of street names, including one between upper High Street and Harris Promenade, which will be known as Ken Philmore Street.

An emotional Sophia said she was surprised by the honour bestowed on her late husband, who died from injuries he suffered in a car accident on September 24.

“I was not expecting this, but I am thankful," she said. "Ken dedicated his entire life to pan, he did nothing else, and he would have been really, really proud. I am sure if he could see and hear us now, he would be smiling.”

The resolution on renaming streets was moved by Pleasantville councillor Robert Parris and seconded by Springvale/Paradise councillor Naigum Joseph. The council confirmed the renaming of the stretch from Paradise Street to Library Corner as Lennox "Bobby" Mohammed Street; Independence Avenue in a westerly direction to Hatters panyard as Steve Achaiba Street; Lower High Street in an easterly direction to Quenca Street adjacent to Republic Bank as Robert Montano Street; Quenca Street to Dr Rupert Indar Snr Street; Crosby Lane to JD Guides Lane; and Coffee Street, in a southerly direction to Medine Street, as Belgroves Lane.

Regrello said the process of these changes is in the final stage for implementation.

City celebrations ended on November 30 and Regrello said they were a success, with no major incidents. This year, instead of the regular approach to celebration with J’Ouvert and night mas, Regrello said the council opted to empower community-based cultural groups.

“The majority of these events focused on revenue-generation as a primary function. One of the underlying premises of this format was an attempt to identify and promote entrepreneurial skills, inherent in our NGOs and citizens who are so inclined.”

Taking into consideration the present economic environment, Regrello said the approach encouraged groups and individuals to collaborate with the city to maximise the efficient use of spaces and venues.

Many of the events were held at the city hall auditorium which Regrello said the city would explore in the new year as a revenue-earner.

From January 12 next year, the mayor also announced the opening of a soup kitchen established by Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein when he was mayor. He said a group of concerned attorneys have undertaken to manage it, with the council having oversight.