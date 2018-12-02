Nalis launch for McTair's 'My Trouble with Books'

Roger McTair with a copy of his short stories collection My Troube with Books and Other Works of Short Fiction.

The National Library, Port of Spain (Nalis) AV Room will be the venue on Tuesday, at 6 pm, for the launch of an attention-grabbing book of short fiction by TT-born Roger McTair.

Publication of My Trouble With Books, authored by Fatima College old boy McTair, climaxes the career of the Toronto-based figure of literature, film and drama, that began in 1960s Trinidad.

The City of Toronto and Ryerson University have both honoured the McTair contributions to arts, education and culture, and the Toronto launch of My Trouble With Books received special documentary TV coverage by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Tuesday’s launch of the McTair book of 13 short stories has drawn participation by leading figures in local literary circles. The event, to be hosted by internationally acclaimed novelist and playwright Earl Lovelace, will include readings by professors emeritus Gordon Rohlehr and Ken Ramchand, and novelist and former academic Dr Merle Hodge.

Copies of My Trouble With Books will be available at the Nalis launch. Books and are also available at www.amazon.com/author/rogermctair.