King: We want to win title for Arima TT Super League final day showdown

Derek King

FC SANTA ROSA head coach Derek King has urged his players to do everything within them to bring glory back to Arima and its surrounding districts when they face Cunupia FC today in the final match of the TT Super League season.

FC Santa Rosa require only a draw at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, in order to secure their second league title in three seasons.

A loss for FC Santa Rosa, however, could mean a dramatic turn of events, which could allow for Queen’s Park to win the league on goal difference if they win their match, as expected, at home to a second-from-bottom Club Sando.

All seven matches are scheduled for a 3.30 pm kick-off.

King, in an interview with Newsday yesterday, said he described the variables to the players and assured them that a loss today could result in a repeat of a disappointing end to last season when the “Big Cannons” were prevented from winning the league after losing 1-0 to UTT on the final match day.

“They are really excited,” King said.

“And, as I told them, to lead the table from day one and then to lose the league in the last game won’t be a good feeling. Last year they experienced that, so I think the guys matured.”

He said community support and sponsorship have been the backbone of FC Santa Rosa and deserve recognition for their support. According to King, some of the supporters even made it to Tobago to support the team in their away matches.

“I think most of all, the players want to do something for Arima because what we did this year is really bring back out the crowd in football. If you watch the support we have in the Arima base, it’s one of the best in the country. I think we owe them that.

King, a former senior national team defender and Under-20 team head coach, however, said their opponents today must be respected.

“I saw them (Cunupia FC) play. They have a solid team. They have the top goal-scorer in the league (Kevon Woodley), who has experience playing at the Pro League level. So, it’s somebody we have to pay close attention to. I think Cunupia is one of the better teams in the Super League. Yes, it will be tough but the guys are eager. They know the task at hand.”

FC Santa Rosa have a three-point and a one goal advantage over Queen’s Park heading into today’s grand finale.

According to league regulations, all matches must kick off at the same time (3.30 pm) and there will be no “grace period”.

If the top teams are tied on points, the team with the greater overall goal difference will win the league. Therefore, since the goal difference between the two teams is down to a single goal, Queen’s Park will only need to win by a single goal, while FC Santa Rosa will also only need to lose by one goal, for the “Parkites” to win the title.

Fixtures

Sunday

*All matches kick off at 3.30 pm

Queen’s Park vs Club Sando, Fatima College Ground, Mucurapo Road

Cunupia FC vs FC Santa Rosa, Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima

RSSR FC vs Matura Reunited, Curepe Recreation Ground

Bethel United vs Prison Service, Montgomery Recreation Ground

Guaya United FC vs UTT, Guaya Recreation Ground

Police FC vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin Untied, Police Barracks, St James