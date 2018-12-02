Jagdeosingh urges C’bean players to explore Asian market

Kendall Jagdeosingh

FORMER NATIONAL footballer Kendall Jagdeosingh is urging more TT and Caribbean players to explore their options and seek contracts in the Asian market.

The 32-year-old Jagdeosingh, who played for North East Stars, Morvant Caledonia United and Joe Public from 2005-2008, has been plying his trade in Thailand since early 2012.

Currently, he is a member of Thai League 3 outfit Sakaeo FC.

Asked in a recent interview if he hopes more TT and by extension regional players could pursue deals in Asia, Jagdeosingh responded, “Definitely.”

“We have the athleticism. That’s what sustained me for the past seven years. We have a lot of players I think can go there and really earn a decent living for themselves. It’s far away and it’s an Asian culture but, if you put football first, I think everything else is just secondary. We have a lot of players in Trinidad, and even in the Caribbean, that should be looking at that avenue to play football.”

Jagdeosingh is the only TT player involved in the Thailand league.

“I’m the only Trinidadian currently in the league right now,” he said. “Caribbean players, I don’t think there have any to be honest.”

Jagdeosingh’s last game for TT was on November 14, 2012 in a 2-2 draw against St Vincent/Grenadines at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. But he has not given up hope of a national recall.

“I aint closing the door,” he said. “God is good. Barring injuries, as long as I’m playing competitive football, as I’ve been doing for the past seven years, it’s up (to the coach) to select. The door is never closed.”

Jagdeosingh played as a left-sided midfielder during his days in the local leagues. “The system that I play for the last three years is a 4-3-3 so I normally play any one of the attacking positions,” he noted.

He pointed out, “It’s seven years already I’m there and hopefully I can finish the rest of my career there. I’m looking to start back pre-season, for the 2019 season.”

Commenting on his vacation back in Trinidad, Jagdeosingh said, “It always feel good to be back home. I always keep in touch with one or two of the icons that I look up to. I had a good relationship with some of them, so I kept that going.”

He has played for a few clubs in Thailand, such as Chainat FC, Trat FC, Phuket FC, Ang Thong FC, TTM Customs FC and Ayutthaya United.

“I’ve mastered the language by now, I would say about 90 per cent,” he noted. “The transition was a bit difficult for the first six months. It’s a new country, a new culture so I had to get adapted to that as fast as possible. All in all, it was smooth.

“It was just about football first, which was the most important thing. Everything else fell into place after that.” He also touched on the standard of football in Thailand.

“I played home so I had my start here, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that I had here,” he acknowledged. “But we have a lot of catching-up to do in our facilities (and) resources.”

What about any plans he has beyond football? “I think I want to try my luck at coaching. The last year of my career, I’ll probably just try to organise my coaching badges and see if I can make a career in (it).”