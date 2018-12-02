Hillview spank Full of Vybz by 46 runs

HILLVIEW SPANKED Full of Vybz by 46 runs last Saturday, as the Ross Cup T20 competition continued with a third-round double-header at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, UWI St Augustine campus.

Batting first after winning the toss, Hillview posted a score of 165 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Duane Cockburn hit an unbeaten 76, off 56 balls, with three fours and three sixes. He got useful support from Rendra Ram who made 26 (18 balls, two fours and a six) and Zahir Juman who was not out on 22 (15 balls, one four and one six).

Josh Jagmohan took two wickets for 28 runs for Full of Vybz and Sudesh Dhaniram got 2/30.

In reply, Full of Vybz were restricted to 119/9 with Rennison Sooklal taking 3/22, Omkar Seetahal 3/23 and Kern Ramlochan 2/16.

Clinton Jeremiah struck 32 for Full of Vybz (29 balls, one four and two sixes) while Dhaniram hit 31 (20 balls, one four and three sixes) and Jagmohan 23 (26 balls, one four and one six).

In the first game on the day, SFBT got the better of Lab Medica Square Cutters by six wickets.

Square Cutters, who decided to bat first, made 122/7 with 34 from Daron Choon (31 balls, three sixes) and 23 from Ronaldo Huggins (22 balls, three fours and a six). Rishi Ramgoolie claimed 2/19 and Damian Singh 2/20.

Dave Boodoo made an unbeaten 66 (40 balls, six fours and four sixes) and Mark Aparicio was not out on 21 (29 balls, one six) as SFBT reached 126/4 in reply, with four overs remaining.