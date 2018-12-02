Fifteen sporting bodies receive funding

Representatives of 15 National Governing Bodies receive funding.

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe, presented cheques representing a total of $899,736.65 to 15 National Governing Bodies (NGBs), on Wednesday.

This contribution is expected to cover the operational and administrative expenses of the following NGBs: the TT Cycling Federation, TT Hockey Board, National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT, TT Gold Association, TT Gymnastics Association, TT Sailing Association, TT Netball Association, TT Football Association, Amateur Swimming Association of TT, TT Boxing Association, TT Rugby Football Union, TT Volleyball Federation, TT Cricket Board, Tennis Association of TT and the National Basketball Association of TT.

In her remarks at the short presentation ceremony, the Minister assured the representatives from the various NGBs that the Government is making a concerted effort to ensure that NGBs receive the necessary financial support which will be used to further develop this country’s athletes.

Guided by the Ministry’s values of integrity, democracy and accountability, the Minister urged the sporting bodies “to continue to submit their financials in a timely manner in order to ensure compliance in keeping with the Government’s guidelines on accessing funding.”

Chairman of the Sport Company of TT (SporTT), Douglas Camacho, echoed the sentiments of Cudjoe and also charged those in attendance to “find ways to make yourselves independent from the financial dollar of the State.”

The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs said it remained committed to supporting efficient organisations which serve the needs of the athletes, while contributing to the development of sport in TT.

Also witnessing the presentation were director of Physical Education and Sport at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Patrice Charles, CEO at SporTT Jason Williams and executive manager at SporTT Anthony Creed.