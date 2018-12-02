Dr Cropper honoured by Howard for swimming

TT national and former Flying Fish Swim Club member, Dr Andre Cropper, was inducted into Howard University’s Athletic Hall of Fame earlier this month, for his outstanding athletic accomplishments as a Howard University alumni.

The honour was bestowed by Bison Express – the official alumni support organisation of Howard University Athletics – in conjunction with the university’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The celebrations took place over two days, with installation ceremonies taking place on the evening of November 16 and a Hall of Fame football game against Bryant University taking place on November 17, with honorees receiving recognition during pre-game and half-time festivities.

In an email announcing Dr Cropper’s selection, Bruce H Williams, chair of the Bison Express Board wrote, “Congratulations from the membership of Bison Express and the entire Howard University family for your outstanding contributions to Howard’s athletic success. Your athletic accomplishments as a Howard University student, brought much pride to us all and we are elated to have the opportunity to salute you and your achievements.”

Dr Cropper swam for Howard University from January 1981 to May 1984, while earning his Bachelor of Science Degree (1984) and Masters of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering (1987), and volunteering as an assistant coach for the swim team from 1984 to 1987.

As a Howard University swimmer, he was undefeated in Dual Meets in the 100 yards freestyle, and by 1984 held every individual freestyle event record except the 50 free and three relay events (4x100 free relay, 4x200 free relay and the 4x100 medley relay).

Between 1981 and 1983, during school year swim seasons, Dr Cropper twice received the swimming MVP award, going on in 1984 to receive the most valuable swimmer award at the seventh Annual Historical Black Nationals Swimming and Diving Championships.

Dr Cropper still competes in World Masters Swimming Games. In 2014, he participated in the 15th FINA World Masters Championships in Montreal, Canada and in 2017 participated in the ninth World Masters Games 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events.

He is currently a US Swimming Stroke and Turn official and returns to TT regularly to share his knowledge and expertise with the coaches and young swimmers of Flying Fish Swim Club.

From a strong swim family, Dr Cropper is the brother of Siobhan Cropper, who represented TT in the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Olympics. His sister won the First Citizens Sportswoman of the Year Award on four occasions, was inducted into the TT Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, and continues to hold national long and short course records for 50m free, 100m free and 100m butterfly. His mother, Vilma Cropper, is a long-serving member and current vice- president of Flying Fish Swim Club.