Children’s art in Colour Me Trinbago

Tehya Archibald displays her painting One National Symbols which won her first prize in the seven to nine category of the Colour Me Trinbago art competition. Archibald also placed second with the painting Hit for 6. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Young artists between the ages of four and 12 were fascinated to see their paintings on display at the National Museum and Arts Gallery, Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

Twelve students were accompanied by their parents on Friday at the prize giving ceremony of the National Colour Me Trinbago Art Exhibition.

Addressing the winners, Angela Edwards, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Community Development Culture and the Arts, told the students art reflects education but more importantly civilisation.

Edwards said each society has expressed its history, its feelings, its traditions through pictures, paintings, drawings, and this year the ministry chose to ignite the creative spirit of children through an art competition.

“We wanted to see TT through their eyes, hence the theme Colour Me Trinbago. I have looked at the pieces and I am indeed pleased and amazed at the various interpretation of our theme. I must say a special thank you to all the participants for their beautiful and unique interpretations of our theme," she said.

“We had a total of 78 submissions from across the country, surpassing our goal of 60 submissions and we know that many worked hard. I am thrilled to announce that 12 artistic designs of 12 young individuals will be showcased in the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts 2019 culture calendar.”

Edwards said the ministry’s 2019 calendar, to be called Colours of Trinbago, will highlight the nation's patriotic spirit through art and other cultural events.

She also said the work of 32 students will be exhibited at the National Museum and Art Gallery for eight weeks until January 20.

“The exhibition will then move to the Couva Library. I therefore encourage you to visit the exhibition with your friends and family so that, they too can be proud of your great work, creativity and talents," she said.

“As such, a heartfelt thanks to our project partners the Ministry of Education and the National Library Information System (NALIS) as well as our sponsors Bmobile, Eastern Credit Union and SWMCOL for supporting this initiative. Congratulations to the winners and honorary students of the 2018 art competition.”

In the age four to six category, Mariah Lacy Manphool won with her painting Trinidad’s Paradise, Aaron Sameer Bharath was second with My Country: Trinidad and Tobago, while Raul Newton placed third with TnT My Country I Love.

In the seven to nine category, Tehya Archibald placed first and second with her pieces Our National Symbols and Hit for 6, while Christiana Mckie was third with My Community.

Farah John topped the 10 to 12 category with Mother Trinbago, Kristen Rampat was second with My Love, My Land and Jordyn Samara Knight placed third with The Gift.