Browne eliminated in keirin at Cycling World Cup

Kwesi Browne

TT cyclist Kwesi Browne could not advance past round one of the men’s keirin in round three of the 2018/2019 Tissot Track Cycling World Cup at the Berlin Velodrome in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

Browne was the only TT cyclist to compete yesterday. In heat one of round one, Browne had to settle for second place as Andrii Vynokurov of Ukraine won the four-man heat in 10.217 seconds. Browne did not qualify for round two automatically, as only the top cyclist in each of the six heats qualified for round two.

Browne had a second chance to qualify for round two in the round one repechage, but unfortunately Browne missed out on a second round place again. He finished second among the four riders in heat one behind winner Joseph Truman of Great Britain, who won in 10.237. Only the top cyclist in each of the six heats qualified for round two. Today, the TT duo of Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip will be among 40 cyclists competing in the qualifying stage of the men’s individual sprint. The TT cyclists are competing in the Cycling World Cup in an effort to earn enough points to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.