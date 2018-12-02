N Touch
Sunday 2 December 2018
follow us
News

Body burnt beyond recognition in Grande

File photo
File photo

Members of the Eastern Division and homicide investigators are at the North Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande where the burnt remains of a body were found this morning.

Police confirmed that colleagues at the Sangre Grande station received reports of a burnt body being found at a garbage dump in Sangre Grande at around 9.30 am.

Investigators said the body appears to be that of a male.

The body has not yet been identified.

More as this becomes available.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Body burnt beyond recognition in Grande"

News