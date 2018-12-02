Body burnt beyond recognition in Grande

Members of the Eastern Division and homicide investigators are at the North Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande where the burnt remains of a body were found this morning.

Police confirmed that colleagues at the Sangre Grande station received reports of a burnt body being found at a garbage dump in Sangre Grande at around 9.30 am.

Investigators said the body appears to be that of a male.

The body has not yet been identified.

More as this becomes available.