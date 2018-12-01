TTEC dad stages one-man protest

Kevin Julien, suspended T&TEC employee protesting outside offices of T&TEC, Stanley Ottley Building, Mount Hope, yesterday.

In response to a suspension letter he received for bringing his children to work with him during the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) annual conference in October, TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) supervisor Kevin Julien staged a one-man protest outside the company’s administrative building in Mt Hope yesterday.

Speaking with reporters, Julien said he faced threats of suspension after he stayed at home to look after his children during the Joint Trade Union Movement’s day of rest and reflection on September 7.

He says during a disciplinary meeting he was told to bring his children to work with him in the future, but when he did so in October, he was chastised by one of his superiors.

Julien said he then received the letter on Thursday to say he had been suspended for five days.

“From today (yesterday) to December 7, I will be on suspension.

“I stayed home with my children on September 7 because my wife began a new job and she couldn’t get time off,” he explained.

“Being a permanent worker with time off, I decided to stay at home. The company basically asked me to choose between my work and my family and I don’t think that any man, or any parent for that matter, should have to make that decision.”

Asked if he was worried that his protest would cause harm to any future relations, Julien said the damage was already done.

Newsday also spoke to Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) representative Peter Burke, who said the union supported Julien and there were other workers who had experienced similar difficulties in the past.