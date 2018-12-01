Pundit was dedicated to Hindus and nation

THE EDITOR: On behalf of my family and I, I extend my deepest sympathies to the wife and family of the late Pundit Uttam Maharaj, dharmacharya of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha.

Maharaj spent most of his life dedicated to uplifting the spiritual as well as secular well-being of the Hindus in particular and the nation in general.

In serving as dharmacharya, spiritual head of the SDMS, he did so with dignity, forbearance and above all humility. Always soft spoken, he conducted his affairs in a manner which gained him respect by all people.

For this position of dharmacharya he had prepared himself at the feet of his elders, including his father as well as his grandfather, Pundit Surujnath Dubey, who were also his mentors.

He was married to Indra, who is the daughter of the late Pundit Krishna Maharaj of Caroni, who was also a dharmacharya of the SDMS. His period of study for this exalted position to which he rose included a sojourn in India.

Maharaj had a special place for children since, whether it was Phagwa or Baal Vikas, as he was always present to inspire them.

The Pundits Parishad of the SDMS would have benefitted tremendously from his knowledge of both the rituals and Hindu scriptures.

We mourn his loss along with his family and the Hindu community. In bidding him farewell we recall Chapter 2 Verse 22 of the Bhagavad Gita: As a person sheds worn-out garments and wears new ones, likewise, at the time of death, the soul casts off its worn-out body and enters a new one.

DR SURUJRATTAN RAMBACHAN

Member of Parliament