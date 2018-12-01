Paponette, Ruiz guide QRC to inaugural title National Form One Under-13 league

QRC substitute Carilos Ruiz, left, celebrates his second goal with team-mate Addae Paponette, scorer of the first goal, during SSFL Fruta Form 1 League 2018 final between Fatima College and QRC at St Mary’s College Grounds, St Clair, Thursday. QRC won 3-1 to win the inaugural title.

POWERFUL forward Addae Paponette and “super-sub” Carlos Ruiz bagged the goals that led Queen’s Royal College to a 3-1 victory over Fatima College and the crown of the inaugural Fruta National Form One Under-13 League, on Thursday.

QRC used their physical prowess to their advantage as they both out-paced and overpowered their northern neighbours and rivals.

They were confident and well on their way to the win when Paponette, one of the school and league’s stand-out players, spread the Fatima defence and finished clearly to open the scoring in the 20th minute. QRC ended the first 35-minute period with the one-goal advantage.

It was a similarly one-sided affair in the opening moments of the second half. Ruiz, minutes after his introduction, took the wind out of Fatima’s sails with his first of two items, recorded in the 38th minute.

He increased the scoreline to a insurmountable lead in the 50th minute when grabbed QRC’s third. However, following pressure from Fatima, the losing team managed to pull one back after they were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute.

Jaden Williams made no mistake tucking it in. However, there was no way back for Fatima as they were left to congratulate QRC for a deserved title win in the league’s inaugural season.

The title sponsor, Fruta, was recognised for their contribution by the sanctioning body’s – Secondary Schools Football League – president, Williams Wallace, as well as senior men’s national team midfielder Sheldon Bateau, a former Fatima College player, who showed up in support.