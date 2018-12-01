Naps a step closer to ‘perfect’ season Southern champs edge St Anthony’s 2-0 in Intercol semis

St Anthony’s Quinn Fredrick,left, and Naparima College’s Isa Bramble, vie for the ball during the semi-final encounter yesterday, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. Naps won 2-0.

NICKOLAI MADRAY

NAPARIMA College continue their quest for their third title for the season after they got past a resilient opponent in St Anthony’s College by a 2-0 margin, yesterday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, in the semi final of the National Intercol. The result means that Naps will feature in the National Intercol final, on Tuesday, against San Juan North, for a chance to claim the prestigious treble and clean sweep the boys secondary schools football titles.

Naps took an early lead in the 12th minute of the match when Decklan Marcelle scored a stunning goal after Mark Ramdeen found the attacker on the edge of the 18-yard box. The striker only took one touch to control the ball before he riffled his effort past St Anthony’s goalkeeper, Josiah Perez.

Naparima should have added to their tally in the 22nd minute when the head of Marcelle was picked out superbly inside the penalty area by full-back, Jeron Pantor, but the attacker sent his header over the target. The 2018 league leaders controlled the tempo of the game for the majority of the first half and it almost paid dividends in the 35th when Shoaib Khan latched onto a loose ball, from a similar position where the first goal was scored, but the attempt whistled past the upright.

The score remained 1-0 in favour of the southern champions at the half. After the break, Ramdeen skied his effort over the bar from inside the 18-yard box when he worked his way well into the penalty area in the 51st minute. With both sides waiting to pounce on any errors made by their opponents, the game remained calm for the majority of the second period.

St Anthony’s Khiesa Granger attempted to bring the scores level in the 70th minute with a long distance shot. His effort, however, went sailing over the crossbar. Five minutes later, Naps thought they had a clear breakthrough on goal but they were only to be stopped by the offside flag, leaving it all to be played for in the final minutes of the game.

St Anthony’s had another opportunity to pull one back before the end of the match via a freekick at the edge of the 18-yard box. It was the closest the northern champions came to levelling the score but the attempt sizzled past Levi Fernandez’ post.

Naps sealed the result in the 88th minute when Isa Bramble scored their second item of the day after he was released into a clear one on one opportunity against Perez where he made no mistake to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, Naparima’s Mark Ramdeen said, “We have to head back to the training field and sharpen up a little bit before the final match because we played slow and scrappy at some points today. We need to play quicker and increase the tempo to threaten our opponents at the right times.” He continued, “Seeing that we rallied through and won our last two games, we are heading into the finals with confidence and we will be fired up to complete a perfect season.”

Final Result:

Naparima College 2 vs St. Anthony’s College 0

(Decklan Marcelle 12’, Isa Bramble 88’)