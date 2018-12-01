Man shot dead, 3 wounded

ONE man was shot dead while three others were injured after gunmen opened fire on them at Uquire Road, Freeport on Friday night.

According to reports, at just after 9 pm, Anthony James and three men were liming on the corner of the road when loud explosions rang out.

Nearby residents rushed to the scene and found the four men bleeding from gunshot wounds. James died on the spot while the other men were taken to the Couva health facility. Investigations are continuing.