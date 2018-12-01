Harvard Sevens to close rugby series

RAINBOW Sport and Culture Club and Police, respective winners of the men and women’s divisions last weekend are top seeded for the final stage of the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) sevens series, which will be hosted by Harvard today and tomorrow at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair.

Rainbow’s men won their only leg of the sevens series when they hosted the tournament in South last weekend. Police, unsurprisingly, captured the women’s tournament, further extending their unbeaten run, which has reportedly lasted several years.

Harvard’s men’s team did not travel last weekend, but can go joint top of the series with Exiles, granted they win the tournament today.

Exiles won the first two legs of the sevens series, hosted by UWI and YTC, before Harvard took the third stage, hosted by Police two weeks ago.

Tomorrow’s Men’s Open competition, which starts at 10.30 am, will see eight teams in two groups, with Rainbow, Exiles, Police and Royalians in Group A and Caribs, Northern, Harvard and Harvard II in the second group.

The group winners will advance to the final. The runners-up in the two groups will play for third/forth, et etcetera.

The women’s tournament will feature a round-robin, consisting of Police, Defence Force, Royalians, Harvard and Caribs, all playing each other once.

The boys’ secondary schools’ tournaments, starting today at 11 am, is divided into two groups; Group A, which consists of Northern, Exiles and Caribs, and Group B, which includes Rydeus, Royalians and Harvard.

There is another Under-14 male tournament, comprising Caribs, Caribs II, Harvard and Rainbow.

There will be two separate female tournaments. The School Girls tournament is also split in two groups. Bishop Centenary and San Juan Secondary will field a team in both groups, while Tranquillity Secondary and St James Secondary round off Group A and B, respectively.

Only two teams will challenge the Under-19 female tournament – Royalians and Harvard – and they will play each other three times.