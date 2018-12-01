Boy, 8, among 3 road deaths

Niclan Jacobs's Toyota car crashed into a lightpole in Wallerfield on Saturday morning. He died on the spot. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

An eight-year-old boy is one of three people killed in road accidents between Friday evening and this morning.

The boy's name has not been released at this time. He was in a car accident near his home in Egypt Village, Point Fortin on Friday evening, police report.

According to reports, at just after 9 pm, Anthony James and three men were liming on the corner of the road when loud explosions rang out.

Point Fortin mayor Abdon Mason has extended condolences to the family, confirming the boy is the nephew of Egypt councillor Kwesi Thomas. Mason said he did not have any details on the accident.

Two men also died in separate accidents in Port of Spain and Valencia.

At about 10 pm, a man from Nelson Street, Port of Spain identified at this time as Isaac, and in his 60s, was crossing the west bound lane of the Beetham Highway, near the central market, and was hit by a car. He died on the scene. A pedestrian walkover was recently installed in this area.

Besson Street police questioned the driver who was released as investigations continue.

And, at about 4.45 am today, Niclan Jacobs, 37, of Amazon Drive, Valencia, was driving east along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway when his car, a Toyota Altis Corolla, collided with a light pole on the median near the Demerara Road intersection in Wallerfield. He also died.

Jacobs, an employee of Banquet Centre, MovieTowne, Port of Spain, was returning home from work when the accident occurred.

The impact caused the light pole to hang over approaching traffic causing a safety hazard and a TTEC work crew had to be mobilised to remove it. alongside emergency personnel.

Cpl Singh of the Arima Police Station is continuing investigations