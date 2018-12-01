2 men die in road accidents

Niclan Jacobs's Toyota car crashed into a lightpole in Wallerfield on Saturday morning. He died on the spot. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Two men died in road accidents which took place in Port of Spain and Valencia overnight on Friday.

At about 10 pm, a man from Nelson Street, Port of Spain identified at this time as Isaac, and in his 60s, was crossing the west bound lane of the Beetham Highway, near the central market, and was hit by a car. He died on the scene. A pedestrian walkover was recently installed in this area.

Besson Street police questioned the driver who was released as investigations continue.

And, at about 4.45 am yesterday, Niclan Jacobs 37, of Amazon Drive, Valencia, was driving east along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway when his car, a Toyota Altis Corolla, collided into a light pole on the median near the Demerara Road intersection in Wallerfield. He also died.

Jacobs, an employee of Banquet Centre, MovieTowne, Port of Spain, was returning home from work when the accident occurred.

The impact caused the light pole to hang over approaching traffic causing a safety hazard and a TTEC work crew had to be mobilised to remove it, alongside emergency personnel.

Cpl Singh of the Arima Police Station is continuing investigations.