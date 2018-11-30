UWI student fined for trafficking marijuana

ENGINEERING student at the University of the West Indies, Dylan Malsingh, was fined $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana.

The 22-year-old first appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. He was also charged with possession of two camouflage pants to which he pleaded not guilty.

Malsingh was granted $75,000 bail to cover the charge of being in possession of prohibited clothing. For that matter he will have to re-appear before Tunapuna Magistrate Adrian Darmanie in February, 2019.

Darmanie ordered that Malsingh pay the fine within 30 days or be imprisoned for 12 months with hard-labour. Malsingh, was arrested at 5 am when Inter-Agency Task Force officers led by ASP Brandon John visited his Bedassie Street, St Augustine apartment and found 163 grammes of the drugs hidden in the ceiling.

The officers, Insp Bahadoor, Sgt Burris and constables Edwards and Baldwin were tipped off about drug sales taking place through Malsingh's apartment which is located mere walking distance from The University of the West Indies.

He was charged with possession of the drugs for trafficking because of the proximity to the university.

Malsingh was arrested last year and placed on an 18-month bond for a similar offence.