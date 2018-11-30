UWI Arts hosts Christmas celebration

UWI arts steel

THE Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) of The University of the West Indies will present Majestic: Bernie @100 – a Christmas celebration including a complete performance of the Leonard Bernstein masterwork Chichester Psalms.

The concert takes place at the Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Curepe on Sunday at 6.30 pm. Senior lecturer and deputy dean of Distance and Outreach Jessel Murray will conduct the combined forces of the UWI Arts Chorale and UWI Arts Steel with percussion and countertenor Joseph Knights. Khion De Las, newly-appointed lecturer at the DCFA, will lead the UWI Arts Steel.

Composed in 1965, Chichester Psalms is one of the most well-regarded and popular short-form choral works in existence. It is easily accessible to audiences with its catchy rhythms and memorable melodies. The chorale, in the tradition of presenting works with authenticity, will perform the entire work in its original Hebrew, said a media release. Other Bernstein works will include pieces from his popular musical Candide including the virtuoso soprano solo Glitter and Be Gay performed by Music Festival winner Tiana Chandler.

A new version of Drummer Boy arranged De Las for the Arts Steel Ensemble and a Pentatonix arrangement of O Come All Ye Faithful will also be performed.

Guest artistes will include the TT Police Band Choir under UWI alum David Jacob who will perform Christmas favourites.

This joint production of Majestic: Bernie @100 promises to be an unforgettable Christmas experience of music making for the audience, the release said.

Tickets are available at the DCFA at Cheesman Avenue, Our Lady of Fatima Church and from members of participating ensembles.

For more info: 272-DCFA (3232) or e-mail uwi.arts.chorale@gmail.com or uwi.arts.steel@gmail.com.