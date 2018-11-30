Unidentified body found in La Horquetta
The unidentified body of a man was found lying on Circular James Crescent at Phase Two, La Horquetta, around 6.35 this morning.
The body bore gunshot wounds to the head.
La Horquetta police were on patrol in the area when they saw the body of the man on the road.
When they checked for a pulse, they realised the man was dead.
The area was cordoned off and the body was later viewed by a district medical officer.
The murder toll for the year now stands at 480.
