UNAIDS wants you to know your status

TT's capital city, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

UNAIDS says while AIDS-related deaths in the Caribbean have declined by 23 per cent since 2010 and new infections have decreased by 18 per cent since 2010, the region must strengthen strategies for successful treatment. These include viral load monitoring, scaling up support for organisations that provide psychosocial services to those on treatment, and working to reduce stigma and discrimination.

The organisation said there were an estimated 310,000 people living with HIV in the Caribbean in 2017 and the region experienced 10,000 AIDS-related deaths last year. In 2017 there were an estimated 15,000 new infections.

Some 73 per cent of people living with HIV in the Caribbean were aware of their status in 2017 but late diagnosis is also a challenge for several countries in the region. In 2017 nearly quarter of HIV diagnoses occurred among people with advanced HIV infection.

“Seventy-nine per cent of diagnosed people were receiving antiretroviral treatment in 2017 while 70 per cent of those on treatment were virally suppressed. This viral suppression rate is far below the global average of 81 per cent.

UNAIDS said there were an estimated 1.8 million people living with HIV in Latin America in 2017 and 37,000 AIDS-related deaths – a 12 per cent decline since 2010.

“The region experienced an estimated 100,000 new infections in 2017. Since 2010 there has been virtually no decrease in the rate of new infections (one per cent decline).

“Latin America has achieved strong progress related to HIV diagnosis. In 2017, 77 per cent of people living with HIV were aware of their status. The region is therefore on track to reach the Fast Track target of diagnosing 90 per cent of people living with HIV by year 2020.”

Despite the region’s solid progress towards the testing target, UNAIDS said late diagnosis remains a challenge. In 2017 29 per cent of newly diagnosed cases were at an advanced stage of infection.

“Last year, 79 per cent of diagnosed people in Latin America were receiving antiretroviral treatment while 85 per cent of those on treatment were virally suppressed.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first World AIDS Day – an occasion to remember the millions of people who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses because they couldn’t access HIV services, or because of stigma and discrimination.

This year UNAIDS is campaigning for people to know their HIV status and their viral load. Without knowing their status, people who are living with HIV cannot start treatment, and those who are HIV-negative can’t get the knowledge and skills they need to stay that way.