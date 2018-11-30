TT start Track Cycling World Cup today

NJISANE Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne will start this country's challenge for silverware in the men's team sprint qualifying event today, when the third leg of the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup starts at the Berlin Velodrome, Germany.

The three-day event, which concludes on Sunday, is crucial for the TT cyclists as they chase Olympic qualification points.

The team also includes Kerron Bramble, who is listed as a substitute in two of three events. Team TTO is both coached and managed by US Olympic medallist Erin Hartwell, who also serves as technical director of cycling for the Sports Company of TT (SporTT).

All Olympic disciplines: keirin, sprint, omnium, team sprint, team pursuit, madison and time trial (500m and 1,000m) are on the cards. Phillip, Paul and Browne are all lined-up for heat three in the qualifying round of the three-lap men's team sprint with Bramble listed as the substitute. The qualifying round, the first round and the placement races in the men's team sprint will all take place today. The ceremony to award the winners will close today's proceedings.

Tomorrow, action will resume with the men's keirin qualifying round, which will be contested by Browne. Paul is the substitute rider in the event of an injury to Browne. The finals of the keirin, men's kilometre time trial and the women's sprint will close Saturday's races, followed by another awards ceremony.

Sunday, the final day of competition, will begin with the men's (individual) sprint qualifying round, led by Paul and Phillip, with Bramble again as the reliable back-up, followed later on by the first round and the knock-out rounds.

The best eight ranked sprint teams after UCI qualifying competitions conclude, will qualify for the 2020 Olympics. The eight qualifying teams will also receive two places in both the individual sprint and keirin.