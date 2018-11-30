Rowley, Kamla meet today

THE PRIME Minister and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar are set to meet this morning to discuss the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2018. Each is expected to lead a small team to the talks, set for 11.30 am at the seat of Parliament at Tower D, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Opposition whip David Lee yesterday told Newsday he hopes the meeting is held, as Persad-Bissessar is ready.

On calls by several business groups for the Opposition to support the bill, Lee asked why these same bodies had not been similarly vocal towards the Government to pass the legislation from as early as January 2017 (just after Parliament passed the FATCA Bill), but were now coming at the 11th hour to pressure the Opposition.

At 1.30 pm today the House meets to consider the Report of the Special Select Committee on that bill. The committee was named a week ago but boycotted by the Opposition.

Earlier, at 10 am, the House’s Privileges Committee will meet, with Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal being subject of two complaints: that he had alleged Rowley has a Florida bank account and that Moonilal had muttered threats to Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General.