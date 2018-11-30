Rescued kidnapped victim interviewed by cops

Traumatised Maria Dass-Supersad was interviewed by the police at her home in Port of Spain. She spoke about her five and a half hour long ordeal of being held captive by two kidnappers on Wednesday.

Supersad, a manager at the University of the West Indies, spoke extensively about the trauma she endured after being forced into a car with two gun-toting kidnappers and then being forced to walk for close to four miles into a forested area in Caura.