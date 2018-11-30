Pro League goes down to the wire At least three teams in contention on final day

W Connection winger Neil Benjamin

THE 2018 Pro League will be decided on the final day of action on December 5, with W Connection, Police, Central FC and Club Sando all in the title hunt.

After 17 matches, W Connection have a tally of 34 points, followed by Police and Central FC with 33 apiece. Club Sando, who have a game in hand against 2017 league winners North East Stars tomorrow at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from 5 pm, are on 30 points.

W Connection’s final match will be against North East, but Police and Central FC are set to square off against each other in their last league fixture.

Also, on the final day programme, Club Sando will meet Morvant Caledonia United and Terminix St Ann’s Rangers will face San Juan Jabloteh.

On Wednesday, five-time league kings Connection dropped two crucial points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Jabloteh, in the second of back-to-back matches at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

In the earlier game at Mucurapo, Police beat Morvant Caledonia United 2-1, and three-time champions Central edged Defence Force by a similar margin, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Connection needed a win to maintain the three-point gap between themselves and their nearest rivals, Police and Central.

But the Stuart Charles Fevrier-coached outfit struggled to break down a disciplined Jabloteh squad.

Connection winger Neil Benjamin struck the post in the 17th minute, after goalkeeper Christopher Bigette parried a long-range shot from Kadeem Corbin.

Six minutes before the half-time interval, in-form striker Marcus Joseph met a corner from Jomal Williams, but his header went inches over the bar.

Connection changed gears in the second half, and bombarded the Jabloteh defence with a series of attacks.

Williams went close with a right-footed effort in the 48th; Corbin poked wide of the mark after collecting a pass from Joseph in the 53rd, and followed up with a scissor-kick attempt overbar in the 55th.

Joseph’s header, from a cross by left-back Kurt Frederick, missed the target by inches.

The pressure eventually paid off in the 63rd, as Frederick raced down the left and sent a ball which was missed by Joseph, but Benjamin was on hand to hit home from close range.

Jabloteh were not intent on leaving the match empty-handed, and national Under-20 midfielder Nickel Orr responded with an equaliser in the 66th, as he waltzed past three defenders (Triston Hodge, Frederick and Gerard Williams) before slotting his left-footed shot beyond the reach of goalie Julani Archibald.

Police got goals from Kareem Freitas (fourth) and Jameel Perry (62nd), with Keon Goodridge (90th) responding for Morvant Caledonia United.

Central FC stayed in the race to earn their fourth league crown in five seasons with a hard-fought victory over the Army-Coast Guard combination.

Akim Armstrong put Central ahead in the 15th minute, but Rodell Elcock equalised for Defence Force in the 45th. Duane Muckette got his name on the scoresheet in the 75th to ensure three vital points for Central.

Shackiel Henry notched a hat-trick as Club Sando hammered Terminix St Ann’s Rangers 8-0 in the first match at Couva.

Henry found the back of the net in the 61st, 68th and 90th minutes.

Akeem Humphrey (18th and 76th) and Keron Cornwall (80th and 82nd) each scored twice, and Tyrone Charles completed the rout, in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Point Fortin Civic registered a 3-1 victory over North East, at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

In related news, there will be a rescheduled league fixture today, with Point Fortin hosting Defence Force at the Mahaica Oval from 7 pm.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

W Connection*17*9*7*1*39*8*34

Police*17*10*3*4*37*20*33

Central FC*17*10*3*4*41*25*33

Club Sando*16*9*3*4*38*21*30

Morvant Caledonia*17*7*6*4*33*22*27

Defence Force*16*7*3*6*32*19*24

San Juan Jabloteh*17*7*3*7*24*24*24

Point Fortin Civic*17*3*2*12*19*44*11

St Ann’s Rangers*17*3*1*13*13*62*10

North East Stars*15*1*3*11*13*44*6