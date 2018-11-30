President: TUCO must regenerate itself

President Paula-Mae Weekes addresses TUCO’s silver jubilee ceremony, Wednesday night. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

As the Trinbagonian Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) celebrated its silver jubilee on Wednesday night, President Paula-Mae Weekes said the organisation must continuously recreate and regenerate itself to meet the needs of the artform and culture.

“Even as we gather to celebrate TUCO’s silver jubilee, the calypso fraternity and nation continue to reel from the loss of three masters in the calypso artform in the short space of two months,” she recalled.

Winston Bailey (the Mighty Shadow), Winston Scarborough (the Original De Fosto Himself) and Andrew Marcano (Lord Superior) all died recently.

“Each was a legend in his own right. I salute their legacy and would make every effort to ensure that they are not left as mere footnotes.”

Several calypsonians, including Carlston (Calypso Kerr), Curtis Conyette (Dirty Curty), Steve Pascall (Ras Kommanda), Ainsley King and Karega Mandela, were recognised for their committment and contribution to calypso over the years during a gala ceremony at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Weekes said TUCO’s responsibility over the last 25 years has been to promote and preserve all the manifestations of TT’s culture, adding that TUCO must ensure at all times that its practice and policies are able to meet contemporary challenges. The President said TUCO must continuously recreate and regenerate itself to meet the needs of the culture. TUCO should consider creating an online catalogue of calypsoes with lyrics that will be easily accessible to foreigners and locals alike, she suggested.

Young men and women could learn valuable lessons from stories told in calypsoes, said the President, but soca, the child of calypso, gave up the lyrics for the faster rhythm. She said TUCO must use every opportunity to showcase its performers and that calypso should become a year-round aspect of tourism. “It is time to rethink the calypso tent, which should run all through the year.

“Very few calypsonians have the option of having calypso as a their sole source of income. TUCO must become a force to be reckoned with and must be able to dip into their pockets to support the tent and its performers, because there is no such thing as a free lunch. Make your 26th year one of endurance. It is time to act and give birth to all the ideas you have had through the years.”