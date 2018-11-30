Police constable killed by trap gun

PC Dave Ragoonanan

A 34-year-old off-duty police constable who was shot by a trap gun while hunting in the Blanchisseuse forest last night, died at hospital shortly after 7.30 this morning.

The constable who was assigned to the Guard and Emergency branch was identified as PC Dave Ragoonanan.

According to reports, at about midnight on Thursday, he was hunting with friends and relatives in the Blanchisseuse forest when he was shot in the head and chest by a trap gun.

Relatives called the police and the constable was airlifted out of the forest shortly after 7 am.

He was declared dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC).