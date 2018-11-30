MP: We want Sandals cost, environmental impact

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial.

OPPOSITION MP Ramona Ramdial says despite the release of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Government and Sandals Resorts on the proposed Tobago project, a number of questions remained, including the overall cost, tax concessions and the impact on the environment. She said there was: “Nothing in the MOU to say, ‘Yes we have got the answers we’ve been asking (for).’”

On Wednesday Communication Minister Stuart Young announced the MOU was being made public, partly to quell the “distractions” of the Opposition calling it a secret deal.

Ramdial, speaking in a telephone interview yesterday, said the MOU does not have all the information the Opposition is seeking, including the overall cost, procurement procedures and construction.

“That is a major thing.”

She said while Government says the resort will be built on terms similar to the Hyatt and Hilton model, where the country builds and Sandals operates the facility, the MOU does not speak about tax concessions, which have become a problem in other countries with the resort chain (namely Barbados and St Lucia).

“People have described it as very disadvantageous to them and their citizens, these 25-year tax breaks. It is a serious issue. And how soon before we get the information?”

She also questioned how much of the supplies for the hotel will be local and how much imported, and how much will be done to boost Tobago’s agricultural sector. On the environmental impact, she noted Young said No Man’s Land will not be touched, but there was still the issue of the overall tampering with the wetlands along the coastline.

She added these wetlands help prevent flooding and are part of the eco-system.

“How much will be destroyed to create space for construction?”

She said the island is very vulnerable to climate change and any removal or tampering of wetlands will be taking away protection of the environment. She added some environmentalists in Tobago have also raised concerns about the project.

Ramdial said another issue was that no feasibility study was done to back up the expenditure, which will be billions of taxpayers’ dollars.

“That particular size of hotel is not feasible and will not generate revenues for Tobago and, wider, for TT.”

She also said there were issues of whether the airbridge and seabridge will be operating properly, training for those in the industry, lack of consultation with stakeholders and a question why the hotels already in Tobago which needed help were not being upgraded.

Ramdial said if the Government is close to signing a contract the public will have to know who are the contractors, how the project is being financed and whether it will be via a loan from the Chinese government.

“Fools rush in, and there is no proper plan. It seem the Prime Minister rushing to get the project off the ground before his five years are up.” Ramdial said she intends to file a lot of questions in Parliament on Sandals today.