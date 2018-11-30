Maxi gunman back in police custody

An Arima man charged with the possession of a firearm appeared before a magistrate this morning to face the charges.

Brennan Peters, 51, of Samaroo Village, Arima, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-anne Connor in the Arima Magistrates' First Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges of firearm possession, but was remanded into custody.

He is expected to reappear in court on December 31.

Peters was arrested by Arima police on Tuesday night when the driver of a maxi taxi noticed a gun in the waistband of his pants.

The driver alerted police who visited the scene. On seeing the police car, Peters reportedly ran out of the maxi as police gave chase.

He was arrested on Cocorite Road, Arima and found with a .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition was found in his waistband.