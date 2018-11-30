Fire Service praised by Sea Lots residents 12 homes destroyed

Residents of Sea Lots Port of Spain looks on in shock after several houses were destroyed in a fire leaving 12 families displaced. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

After a fire destroyed houses in Sea Lots a year ago, another fire gutted approximately 12 homes in the community at about 10.45 am today.

Though distressed by the loss of their belongings, residents praised and applauded the fire service for responding quickly to their call.

Isha Manswell told Newsday one of her sisters saw the fire and called surrounding neighbours to the area.

Trying to hold back her tears, Manswell in a faint voice said, "I lost everything I own in the fire."

She said one of her sisters started screamed causing neighbours to gather buckets of water in an attempt to out the fire.

“We tried. Everyone really tried to see what they could have done, but the fire was too much for us to handle. The fire service came on the scene very quickly. It could have been worse."

She said she does not know what would have happened if the firemen did not respond to the call.

"More people would have lost their homes. I can’t really describe how I feel right now. I don’t know what I am going to do or where my family will go or sleep tonight."