Espinoza on course for Solo badminton hat-trick

Top-seeded Allistair Espinoza advanced to the last-four of the men's singles, doubles and mixed doubles as the Solo Senior Badminton Championship continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on Wednesday night.

Following preliminary matches, the tournament continued last night with a flurry of semifinal matches.

Espinoza joined his mixed doubles partner, Chequeda de Boulet, last night for a mouth-watering clash against FMT's Jewhel Smith and Leanna Castanada, with the winner earning a place in tonight's final against the victors in the other mixed doubles semifinal between Roger Moore/Johannah Walker and Navin Gayapersad/Avril Marcelle.

Last evening's matches began with two men's singles semifinals. Espinoza, who defeated Reece Marcano 21-17, 21-18 the previous night, faced off against Nathaniel Khillawan, while the respective second and third seeds, Mikael Joachim/Jade Allman, met in the other semifinal.

Late last night, Espinoza joined Zion St Rose for the men's doubles semifinal versus Jewhel Smith/Joshua Smith (FMT).

The winners of that match will meet the victors in the other semifinal between Mikael Joachim/ChrisJoachim against CATT's Travis Sinanan/Justin Siu.

Among the most highly anticipated fixtures last evening was the meeting between first and second seeds, Marcelle and de Boulet in the women's singles semifinal. The winner of that fixture will face either Nekeisha Blake or Walker, who met in the other semifinal.