Drivers questioned in girl’s disappearance

POLICE are questioning several taxi drivers in the Marabella, Couva and Claxton Bay areas in the quest for the taxi driver who was paid to take missing 16-year-old Shindlar Cuffy to the Marabella North Secondary School on Monday.

Police believe the teen may have been kidnapped. Senior police said they are working intensively around the clock to find the girl. Police from the Anti Kidnapping Unit have also intervenened.

Shindlar was last seen by her mother, Shondel Shallow, on Monday morning when she sent her in a taxi along the South Main Road in Claxton Bay, near their Rosehill Trace home.

On Monday evening Shindlar was expected to travel back to her Claxton Bay home by taxi, but did not return.

Shallow told Newsday she has not been able to sleep for the past few days. Yesterday the distraught mother cried as she pleaded with her daughter's kidnapper or kidnappers to release her. "Whoever has my daughter, please release her and let her come home."

She said there is a pain in her heart that would never go until her daughter is found.

A week ago the teenager dreamt she was being kidnapped.

Her mother said, “Every time the phone rings now I am hoping and praying that is her on the phone, or someone telling me she is safe and alive. I can’t cope any more. This is too much for me. I never expected to be in this situation.”

Many people have also taken to social media to ask whoever has Shindlar to release her.

“I hope you are safe,” said one user. Anther wrote, “Shindlar is one of the most loving person I have ever come across, please don’t hurt her and let her go home to her mother.”