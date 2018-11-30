‘Castillo gave his life to the police’

RETIRED Snr Supt Edward Castillo gave his life to the police service, even sacrificing some of his family time for work.

So said his daughter Karen Castillo yesterday in eulogising her father at his funeral at the La Divina Pastora RC Church, Siparia.

Castillo was shot dead by gunmen at his business place in Carapichima two weeks ago.

Reports said two men pretending to be customers entered the minimart and asked for an energy drink, then pulled out guns and shot Castillo. He died on the spot.

Castillo retired as a senior superintendent in October 2012.

Karen told mourners her father was an officer first and everything else after.

"At times he sacrificed family time for work. He loved his job."

She said despite her's father hectic schedule, he always made time to be with his family for Christmas. He was a strict disciplinarian who encouraged his children to be their best.

"We were not allowed to go out liming or watch TV after 7pm.We were very disciplined children. And every opportunity my dad got, he would offer words of advice. He would always offer advice at weddings. He would offer words of encouragement, especially to young men in the community.”

She described her father as a no-nonsense man.

"He was fearless and strong-minded. Even his vehicle had a 'No fear' sticker. Some of his words of advice were: 'He that knows nothing will believe anything.' In fact this was even his voicemail for his cell phone."

Representing the police, Sgt Kevin Martin said Castillo was an all-round and professional policeman.

“In his death we honour him, and for his life . We thank him and his family for allowing us the privilege to have known him and have worked with him.”

Castillo, he said, enlisted on December 1. 1977. He worked in the Central and Western divisions, South Western Division CID, Southern Division Fraud Squad and others.

He was laid to rest at the Siparia Public Cemetery.

A father and son were detained in connection with the murder. but later released owing to insufficient evidence. Senior police told Newsday other individuals were questioned and investigations continue.