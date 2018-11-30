CAL is official airline for Reggae Girlz

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera, centre, with members of the Reggae Girlz football team.

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES (CAL) is strengthening its partnerships in Jamaica, and is now the official airline of the Reggae Girlz; the official airline of Carnival in Jamaica 2019 and the presenting sponsor for Reggae SumFest for the next two years.

A Caribbean Airlines press release on Wednesday said the agreement marries two of the region’s top brands.

“As an authentic Caribbean air carrier that is proudly owned by the people of Jamaica and TT, this union represents a natural partnership of two of the region’s leading brands. Reggae SumFest is the largest concert festival in Jamaica, and Caribbean Airlines is the leading airline serving Jamaica and the Caribbean. We are proud to bring over 485,000 travellers to and from Jamaica annually,” CAL said.

“This collaboration with Reggae SumFest is a significant milestone for Caribbean Airlines deepening our partnerships within Jamaica and throughout the region. Caribbean Airlines is thrilled and feels privileged to be the official airline of the Reggae Girlz who created history by becoming the first Caribbean team to reach the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This accomplishment was no small feat!”

CAL said, similar to the Reggae Girlz, they faced challenges but worked tenaciously to turn things around to deliver this historic result. Through this and other partnerships, CAL promised to strengthen its relationships within Jamaica and the region.

“Caribbean Airlines does not take lightly its role as the leading air carrier serving the Caribbean and the critical part we play in supporting the communities we serve. We are behind the Reggae Girlz 100 per cent and will support them on their journey to a successful World Cup next year!”