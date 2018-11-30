Bush Tea to stir it up at Ghino’s tonight

Jhonn and Pauls, featuring musicians Jhonn Young and Pauliana Padmore. Photo: Luis Young

GREEN the concert, featuring singer-songwriter Gillian Moor and her band Bush Tea, will offer something special at the event being hosted by Ghino’s Members Club.

The event will also feature Jhonn Young and Pauliana Padmore, performing as the duo Jhonn and Pauls.

Bush Tea will perform a live set of original songs in a sweet, spicy, blend of calypso, rock, pop, folk, soul, blues and more, said a media release.

Moor is a singer and songwriter. Over her more than 20 years in performance, usually accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she has carved out a niche as a uniquely soulful and engaging artist. Now, with her new band Bush Tea, her songs take on a new life, a new vibe, and a higher vibration.

Bush Tea also includes Edward Montserin (guitar), a musician and artist with a passion for fusing styles since his days in various bands on the local rock scene in the 80s, and in Florida while at university in the 90s. On bass is Joanna Hussain, a multi-instrumentalist who has been playing music for 35 years and toured the USA with Boston-based bands Zili Misik and Dis n Dat Band; and Neil Rajkumar, who has been drumming for more than four decades, having got his start while at St Mary’s College.

Jhonn and Pauls are two young musicians who have been gaining attention on the underground music scene, performing a mix of fresh covers and originals.

Green the concert takes place at G 3 Damian Street, Port of Spain (opposite Phase II panyard), from 8 pm.