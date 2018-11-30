Accused bus thief sent to St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital

WEARING a plaster cast on his left leg, a 55-year-old man appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with 16 offences arising out of the theft of a bus which crashed into the home of a woman, causing her multiple injuries.

The man, of Ravine Sable in Longdenville, appeared in the first court before Christine Charles, who remanded him into custody at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation. The accused is alleged to have stolen a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus from its terminal in Chaguanas pre-dawn last week Monday. It is further alleged he drove recklessly in the streets of Chaguanas, where he caused accidents. The bus later crashed into the woman’s home at Edinburgh Road, Cashew Gardens, Chaguanas during a police chase.

He and the woman were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. She was discharged the next day. He remained under police guard and was discharged on Tuesday.

PC Deosaran of the Chaguanas Police Station charged him with robbery with aggravation and six counts of dangerous driving. Police also charged him with three counts of failing to stop after an accident, three counts of failing to render aid, failing to stop as instructed by police and for driving without a driver’s permit and valid insurance.

The court asked attorney Shiva Boodoo to represent the man, who was unrepresented. Boodoo asked for him to be sent for a psychiatric evaluation and prosecutor acting Insp Wayne Waithe made no objection.

The magistrate adjourned the case to December 12.