UWI kidnap victim drugged, kept in forest camp

Rescued kidnap victim Maria Dass-Supersad was forced to walk four miles into the Caura forest on Wednesday afternoon, kept in a makeshift camp by two kidnappers and drugged.

The kidnappers then awaited instructions from a third man, who ordered that the victim be removed to another location on Wednesday night.

However, the kidnappers had no idea that a joint team of police was at strategic locations along Caura Road waiting for them to move out of the area.

Around 8.30 pm, heavily armed police and soldiers stopped the car transporting Maria and arrested two men in their 20s from Diego Martin.

Maria, who was in the back seat of the car asleep, was extracted and quickly taken to hospital where she was medically examined and later reunited with relieved relatives.