Seed of Greatness win Mayaro Football top awards

Seed of Greatness players celebrate their senior league championship title at the prize distribution function of the 2018 BPTT Razack Jan Memorial Mayaro Football league at the Mayaro Resource Centre on Saturday. Sharing in the occasion are (back row) Matthew Pierre (left), BPTT; Jameson Riguues (second from left), All Mayaro Sports Foundation; Rachael Caines (right), BPTT; and Patrice Charles, Minstry of Sport.

SEED of Greatness lived up to their name when they copped the senior team championship title and major individual honours at the prize-distribution function of the 2018 BPTT Razack Jan Memorial Mayaro Football League held at the Mayaro Resource Centre on Saturday.

Playing for the first time in the league, Seed of Greatness received $13,000 and the championship trophy for winning the league title in the senior division. The team’s striker, Shawn Outar, was named MVP of the division and also copped the prize for the player scoring the most goals, 10, including two hat-tricks. For good measure, Aaron Ali was voted the division’s Best Goalkeeper, adding to Seed of Greatness' trophy haul.

Celebrating 20 years, the BPTT Razack Jan Memorial Mayaro Football League is organised by Illusions International Sports Club. Playing a major role in the administration of the league is the All-Mayaro Sports Foundation, a community-based NGO which has been charged by BPTT with the responsibility of facilitating and guiding sports development in the wider Mayaro region.

Maguaya won the Under-16 crown, taking home $5,000 and the championship trophy. Chivas emerged victorious in the Under-14 division, also receiving $5,000 and a trophy. No winners were announced in the Under-12 division, with all four teams receiving $1,000 each for participation.

In the midst of the celebrations, an ecstatic Renice Didier, manager/coach of Seed of Greatness, which is based in Biche, attributed the team’s top-level performance to hard work, preparation and a determination to live their name. “The boys put in a lot of hard work before the season began and we were made a pledge to live up to the team’s name. This is the first year we competed in Mayaro and we intend to retain our crown next year,” Didier said.

Pledging BPTT’s continuing support for football in the south-east region, Rachael Caines, corporate social responsibility advisor, said the league engaged communities in worthwhile activity, in the process improving community health and well-being and pride. “BPTT acknowledges the importance of sport in the development of communities and there is the added value of unearthing and nurturing the sporting talent in this region. We are also fortunate to be associated with strong and competent community-based organisations like All-Mayaro Sports Foundation and Illusions International Sports Club.”

Patrice Charles, Acting Director of Physical Education and Sports, Ministry of Sport, commended BPTT for its partnership with the league for 20 years, and encouraged other corporate entities to get involved in sporting and other community programmes, not only in Mayaro but in other parts of the country. “Initiatives like these, along with a treasured sponsor like BPTT, are vital for the development of young men and women,” Charles pointed out.

BPTT Mayaro Football League awards:

Senior division

League – 1. Seed of Greatness; 2. Guaya Ballerz; 3. Caution FC; 4. SP Boyz

MVP: Shawn Outar

Most Goals: Shawn Outar (10)

Most Assists: Keston McLeod

Best Goalkeeper: Aaron Ali

Most Disciplined Team: SP Boyz

Under-16 division

League – 1. Maguaya; 2. Rio Claro FC; 3. Chivas; 4. Mafeking United

MVP: Josiah Modeste

Most Goals: Jassiel Lovelace (6)

Most Assists: Stephen Persad

Best Goalkeeper: Justin Warrick

Most Disciplined Team: Mayguaya

Under-14 division

League – 1. Chivas; 2. Maguaya; 3. Mafeking United; 4. St Peter & St Paul RC Church

MVP: Aaron Dujon

Most Goals: Akeem Adolphus (6)

Mosts Assists: Akeemv Adolphus

Best Goalkeeper: Rondell Mendez

Most Disciplined Team: Chivas.